Dawar should be investigated in case of proof: Kaira

FAISALABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said the opposition does not want to derail the government if it changes its attitude.

Talking to the media here, he said he is thankful to those who shared his grief over the demise of his son. He said the opposition offered its assistance to the government for the betterment of the country but “they taunted at us”. He said the government is planning to drop a bomb on the masses in its upcoming budget and will face consequences as the opposition is ready to come out on roads.

“We have no plans to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. We too have slammed each other as traitor and this process of distributing treason certificates should be stopped.”

Once they called Mohsin Dawar a national hero and today he is being declared as a traitor, Kaira said. If there is any proof against Mohsin Dawar of foreign funding, he should be investigated but every institution should work under its constitutional limits, he said. It’s good that Shahbaz is returning to the country, he said, adding that the government will face stern opposition in and outside the parliament.