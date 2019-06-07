Hot putter surges Bradley to Canadian Open lead

OTTAWA: Keegan Bradley fired seven birdies in a seven-under-par 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at the US PGA Tour Canadian Open, last tune-up for the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Bradley made the most of favorable morning scoring conditions and finished the day with a one-shot lead over five players at Hamilton Golf and Country Club near Toronto.

There are plenty of players within striking distance, starting with the group on 65 of Canadian Nick Taylor, Ireland’s Shane Lowry, South Korean Im Sung-jae, South African Erik Van Rooyen and American Roberto Castro.

Lowry, coming off a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, had seven birdies and one bogey. Taylor, whose seven birdies included four in a row at the first through the fourth after he made the turn, was one of four Canadians within three shots of the lead — all trying to become the first golfer and trying to become the first Canadian to win the national championship since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

Im also teed off on 10, opening with back-to-back birdies and capping his round with his sixth birdie of the day at the ninth. Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell was in a big group on five-under 65.