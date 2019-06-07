Australian female footballers to earn same base pay as men

SYDNEY: Australia’s professional female footballers secured a landmark pay rise Friday that will see them receive the same minimum wage as their male counterparts in a win for gender equality.

Under a new collective bargaining agreement unveiled on the eve of the World Cup in France, the base annual pay for players in the W-League was hiked 33 percent to Aus$16,344 (US$11,393).

Their season is much shorter than the A-League, but pro-rata it matches the men’s minimum salary. Australia has emerged as a champion for equality in the sports arena with netballers and women cricketers also winning better pay deals in recent years.

Football Federation Australia hailed the move as “an outcome that delivers on the gender equity principle of ‘same base pay for same base work’”. The deal means that players in both leagues “will receive the same minimum remuneration hourly rate”, said FFA Head of Leagues Greg O’Rourke.

Up until two years ago many players in the W-League were considered amateur and received only expense reimbursements, but that changed in 2017 when they won better employment conditions.

Professional Footballers Australia chief John Didulica said he was “proud” to have secured another “landmark step for women footballers”. The W-League, which typically runs from November to February, has been growing in popularity with high hopes that standards will improve further as the country targets hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup.