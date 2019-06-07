Waseem upbeat ahead of Chuwa fight

KARACHI: Former two-time WBC flyweight silver world champion Mohammad Waseem on Friday said that he was in good shape and would topple John Frenk Chuwa of Tanzania in his flyweight fight on June 22 at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

“I have worked very hard and am ready for the fight. InshaAllah I will topple Chuwa,” Waseem told ‘The News’ in an interview from Glasgow. The former two-time Commonwealth Games medallist will fight after a gap of 11 months. He last played in the IBF world title fight in the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on July 15, 2018, against Moruti Mthalane of South Africa, a former IBF world champion.

It was a tough fight with Waseem remaining unlucky not to win despite his superb work in the ring. After that fight, Waseem spent some leisure time before a deal with MTK Global, one of the world’s most popular boxers managing companies.

For the last couple of months, the Quetta-born fighter has been training at the MTK Global Glasgow Gym under the supervision of English coach Danny Vaughan. “In Ramadan initially I had great problem in training but I kept patience and steadily trained that helped me a lot,” said Waseem, who won bronze in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

“Now I feel happy as I have worked very hard in certain areas in which I wanted to improve,” Waseem said. “It’s a sort of rebirth under MTK Global which is taking care of me and I am happy working with them,” the fighter said.

Waseem has so far played nine bouts, winning eight with six knock-outs. His only loss was against Mthalane of South Africa. “My opponent Chuwa is also a good boxer as he has played 20 fights. He won 17 and lost just three. But I am confident I will beat him,” Waseem reiterated.

The 21-year-old Chuwa on May 24, 2019, was beaten by Ross Murray of England in the vacant WBC international light flyweight silver title bout at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow. On September 9, 2018, Chuwa lost to Prince Patel of England and on August 27, 2017, he went down to Richarde Mkude of Tanzania.

After switching to professional boxing in early 2015, Waseem shot to fame when he won the WBC silver flyweight world title in only his fourth fight, beating Jether Oliva of the Philippines on July 17, 2016, in Seoul.

He went on to defend it on November 27, 2016, when he upstaged strong Giemel Magramo of the Philippines, also in Seoul. Waseem, during the last three years, mostly trained in Las Vegas and Panama under Jeff Mayweather, uncle of Floyd Mayweather Junior.

Waseem, a former WBC world No1, is satisfied with his trainer Danny. “Danny is a class coach,” Waseem said. World-renowned trainer Danny has over a quarter of a century’s experience in the sport and has guided the likes of the Smith brothers in Liverpool and ex-British and Commonwealth king Derry Mathews.