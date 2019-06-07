Kiwis ready to counter Afghan spin: Taylor

TAUNTON: Ross Taylor insists New Zealand are ready for a trial by spin against Afghanistan on Saturday (today) as they look to keep their winning momentum going in the World Cup.

The Kiwis edged out Bangladesh by two wickets on Wednesday, with Taylor hitting 82 in his team’s tense chase at the Oval to record their second straight win in as any matches. New Zealand, who were finalists in the 2015 edition, have relied on their paceman to get favourable results, but Taylor believes tackling spin will be key against the Asian minnows at Taunton.

“I think against Afghanistan, they have a lot of spin there, so something to factor in,” said Taylor, who has recorded three 40 plus scores in his last four ODI innings. “But two from two, that was what we wanted to do and we were able to do it.”

While Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson got the runs during their 105-run partnership in London, it was their pace attack led by Matt Henry that ran through the Bangladesh batting. Henry claimed four wickets to take his tally to seven in two games.

He is well supported by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, who can clock speeds up to 96 mph. Taylor beloves that Ferguson, with his express pace, is the key man for the Black Caps. “Lockie, he just gives you that X-factor. Obviously our fastest bowler. He is going to be a key factor for us if we’re going to feature in this tournament,” said Taylor.

“I think he’s creating pressure for the guy at the other end (to take wickets),” he added.On Wednesday, New Zealand survived a dramatic late fightback by Bangladesh.Bangladesh, sent in to bat, lost their last six wickets for just 65 runs.

Paceman Henry finished with figures of 4-47 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 244 in the final over. It needed a 20-run eighth-wicket stand between Mitchell Santner (17 not out) and Matt Henry (six) to bring the target down to seven required in a highly tense atmosphere.

Lockie Ferguson (4 not out) and Santner hit a boundary each to seal the win.New Zealand slumped from 160-2 to 218-7, with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissing Williamson (40) and Tom Latham (0) in the same over before Hossain accounted for Jimmy Neesham (25).