Disappointed Sarfraz stays positive ahead of Aussie clash

BRISTOL: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed expressed his disappointment after his team’s World Cup game against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball bowled here at Bristol County Ground on Friday.

Fully aware that the result meant his team has lost a vital point, Sarfraz was quick to add that Pakistan’s won’t let the disappointment hamper their campaign in the rest of the tournament.

“As a team we really wanted to play this match especially after gaining momentum with the win against England, it is unfortunate that we were not able to play,” he said soon after the umpires decided against going ahead with the match.

Sarfraz, who captained his team to a morale-boosting victory against hosts England on Monday, said that Pakistan will now give their best win each of their remaining six games in the group stages of the World Cup.

Stressing that his team was motivated and determined Sarfraz said that Pakistan will go all out for victory in their next World Cup game against Australia in Taunton on June 12.

“Our next match is against Australia, like other teams in the tournament they are also a tough opponent and they also have momentum as they have won their first two matches, we have a few days now to prepare for the match and we will try and prepare at our best to enter the field with the best possible preparations for the game,” he said.

“We have great team spirit and our confidence is on a high after the win against England, we would want to carry the momentum in the games ahead in our remaining games, we won’t relax in the games ahead and will try and do our best in our remaining six games.”