Man of letters

In a time when literary art forms of all kinds are threatened by the new wave of technology, and people are less and less inclined to turn to literature and writing for purposes of pleasure or research, the death of one of Pakistan’s most eminent writers Dr Enver Sajjad is an untimely one. Sajjad, a medical doctor by profession, proved that disciplines could be integrated and given more strength by engaging in this process. Since the 1950s, Sajjad, aged 84 at the time of his death in Lahore, was known for his short story writing, fiction, and painting but was also a prominent playwright and a talented voice-over artist as well as a teacher and scholar. He was known not only for his writing but for promoting the performing arts on the whole and had performed as an actor at several PTV plays early on in his career. He oversaw the script-writing department at the National Academy of Performing Arts before falling prey to ill health. For his work, he was awarded the President’s Pride of Performance in 1989.

But sadly, awards, honours and respect by hundreds of persons who he mentored and helped could not spare Dr Sajjad the neglect that we mete out to too many belonging to the realm of arts in our country. An interview a few months before his death showed a man who had always stood out for his elegance and verve living in a state of some neglect, indirectly lamenting the fact that no organisation and no institution was ready to offer assistance. He also noted that creativity appeared to be dying out in Pakistan’s literary spheres as their circles narrowed and faced the threat of being wiped out altogether.

Certainly, as a culture, we do not respect artists, writers, and performers once they are past their best. One after the other men and women who were once among the most admired and respected in society have been pushed into the shadows once they were less able to take care of themselves or earn a living. In this, there is a message for us as as a society; how did we become so indifferent? The topic could have been a subject matter for one of Dr Sajjad’s plays. Sadly, he is no longer here to explain the intricacies of this reality to us. We can only hope that his legacy will encourage others to follow and take up the same causes. There is no guarantee of this. But hope we must and perhaps giants such as Dr Enver Sajjad will rise once again from amongst us.