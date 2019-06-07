close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 8, 2019

Over the moon

Newspost

 
June 8, 2019

In order to determine whether the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was correct or the KP ulema in announcing the sighting of the Eid moon, let’s observe the full moon (14th day of the moon) when it shall be easily decidable. If it happens to be on the evening of Sunday, June 16, then Maulana Popalzei is correct and if it falls on Monday evening (June 17) then Messrs Fawad Ch and Mufti Munibur Rehman would be correct.

Whichever party is proved wrong, should not be allowed to make future announcements for the sighting of new moons.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri, Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost