Over the moon

In order to determine whether the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was correct or the KP ulema in announcing the sighting of the Eid moon, let’s observe the full moon (14th day of the moon) when it shall be easily decidable. If it happens to be on the evening of Sunday, June 16, then Maulana Popalzei is correct and if it falls on Monday evening (June 17) then Messrs Fawad Ch and Mufti Munibur Rehman would be correct.

Whichever party is proved wrong, should not be allowed to make future announcements for the sighting of new moons.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri, Rawalpindi