Value your own

Pakistan holds English very high. On the other hand, Urdu is not getting the attention it deserves. In other countries, people have to learn their native language. There is a notion among our people that those who speak and understand English are educated.

China is considered a powerful country; do we ever think why? One of the motives of their powerful country is giving importance to their language and getting their language recognised in the world. We didn't even try to do and that is the reason we didn't develop much. Value your mother tongue, so others will value your language.

Zainab Batool, Karachi