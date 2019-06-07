Child safety

Pakistan needs to take better care of its children. Here are just a few examples. Pillion riding of children is highly risky. There are no safety measures mandated for them. There are many schools with gates on main and heavy traffic roads. During the schools' opening and closing times, there is no deputed traffic constable, or warden etc to safely make the children cross these roads. In the UK, there is a yellow-vested official deputed at school gates during opening and closing times, and they are authorized to interrupt the traffic to make a safe passage for school children to cross the road.

Wasa has built wide canals for rain water, but these are wide enough for children to fall into them and get serious injuries. Wasa's management should consider covering these canals – at least those which are located alongside walkways used by school children. Play grounds in our schools and parks have hard (natural) grounds with rocks and other hard surfaces risky for children getting serious injuries. Internationally soft-padded surfaces are provided in children's parks and school outdoor play areas. The same should be adapted for our children.

Marghuz Khan, Peshawar