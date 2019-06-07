close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
Before the monsoon

June 8, 2019

The pre-monsoon season can be expected during the current month. We need to be prepared for any chances of floods. we can do this by strengthening dykes/embankments of all canals throughout Pakistan. There should be a contingency plan for flood affected people as well as availability of tents, medicines and ration.

It needs to be ensured that water pumping machines are made available in all district HQs in each province of Pakistan. Anti-dengue plans need to be out in place. All DISCOs must ensure that live wires are well secured to avoid electrocution. Protection of railway tracks must be ensured, and all drains/nullahs must be cleaned and dredged where necessary. Open stacking of wheat sacks must be covered with water resistant materials, especially where covered go-downs are not available. And, finally, there should be patrolling of irrigation staff to monitor all embankments /dukes so that remedial measures are taken beforehand. Compliance of these suggested measures can lead to minimum losses because the safety of humans and livestock must be accorded top priority.

Engr Riaz Akbar, Wah Cantt

