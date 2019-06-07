What trust?

Within days of coming back to power, the Indian prime minister has embarked upon a visit to the Indian-Ocean states to realise the dream of Pax-Indica. India’s new foreign minister has minced no words in admitting that India would prefer `regional cooperation’ and `connectivity’ and `implementation of developmental projects under the BIMSTEC grouping as there have been certain problems with Saarc’.

India gave $3 billion aid to Afghanistan; $45.27 million aid to develop the KKS harbour in Sri Lanka, besides embarking upon several `power connectivity’ joint ventures in Bangladesh. The ventures include a railway link between land-locked Agartala and Akhaura, and revamping the Kalaura-Shahbazpur and section of the Bangladesh Railways. In addition, the two countries want to revive the Delhi-Dhaka and Delhi-Sealdah railway link. A total of 1.16 gigawatts of power are now being supplied by India to Bangladesh. Modi calls it a “quantum jump from megawatts to gigawatts" in bilateral ties. The two countries have shoved the issue of Bangladeshi and Rohingya refugees under the carpet. Back in India, Muslims are being `lynched, shot at and told to “go back to Pakistan”. BJP President Amit Shah has referred to undocumented Muslim immigrants as “termites”. Nathu Ram Godse is being glorified as a patriot. Modi 2.0's slogan `sab ka vishwas’ (everybody's trust) caricatures the ongoing persecution of Indian Muslims.

SJ Malik, Rawalpindi