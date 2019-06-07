Three female ‘drug peddlers’ arrested

District Malir police on Friday announced the arrests of three alleged women drug peddlers. SSP Irfan Bahadur said Ibrahim Hyderi police carried out a raid at a house in Ali Brohi Goth late on Thursday night and arrested four persons, including three women. Two of the arrested women were sisters and they were the same persons who could be seen in some videos of women selling narcotics, which had gone viral on social media.

During the search of the house, the police found a large quantity of hashish and cash. The women were identified as Iqra, Robina and Habiba and their accomplice was identified as Jameel.