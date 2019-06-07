close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

Three female ‘drug peddlers’ arrested

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

District Malir police on Friday announced the arrests of three alleged women drug peddlers. SSP Irfan Bahadur said Ibrahim Hyderi police carried out a raid at a house in Ali Brohi Goth late on Thursday night and arrested four persons, including three women. Two of the arrested women were sisters and they were the same persons who could be seen in some videos of women selling narcotics, which had gone viral on social media.

During the search of the house, the police found a large quantity of hashish and cash. The women were identified as Iqra, Robina and Habiba and their accomplice was identified as Jameel.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi