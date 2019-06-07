Murad asks PPP workers to build close contact with Karachiites

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the leaders and workers of the Karachi chapter of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party in the province to develop close coordination with the people of the city and help them in solving their problems.

This he said while talking to leaders and worker of the PPP’s Karachi Division, who called on him at CM House here on Friday to offer him Eidul Fitr greetings. In separate meetings, the CM exchanged Eid greetings with provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, secretaries and consuls general of different countries.

Talking to the PPP activists, Shah said that they were like an asset to and the backbone of the party. “This is high time to develop further close coordination with the people of this city and work hard for solving their problems.”

He said that the workers in association with the people of Karachi had to strengthen the hands of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri, who, he added, was the real leader of this country and had the ability and capacity to steer the country out of the present socio-economic and political crises.

Shah said that the provincial government of the PPP was going to launch a Social Protection Strategy plan according to the pledge of the Peoples Party’s chairman during his campaign for the last general elections, and this plan would be unfolded in the next provincial budget.

He added that under the plan, the people of Sindh, particularly the poorest of the poor, would be served to the best of the abilities of the government. The chief minister stated that the PPP chairman had directed the Sindh government to fight against poverty in the same way and resolve it had fought terrorism.

Later, the party workers took selfies with the CM and group photographs were also taken on the occasion. Those who met with the CM included PPP leaders Rashid Rabbani, Waqar Mehdi, Lal Bux Bhutto, Nadeem Bhutto, Professor ND Khan and Qazi Bashir.

Meanwhile, the CM exchanged Eid greetings with the consuls general of eight Muslim countries such as Saudi Arabi, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Afghanistan. Later, the provincial secretaries led by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah called on him at the CM House and exchanged Eid greetings with the chief minister.