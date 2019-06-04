close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
AFP
June 5, 2019

4 dead in northern Australia shooting

World

SYDNEY: Four people are dead and two injured in Australia after a gunman opened fire late Tuesday in the city centre of Darwin, police said. A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody and police say there are no further public threats. “The active shooter threat has dissipated,” superintendent Gavin Kennedy, from the Northern Territory police, told AFP. Kennedy said police were investigating at least five crime scenes in the city. Police had earlier shut down parts of the city and alerted the public an armed offender was on the loose. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the attack was not believed to be terror related. “Our advice is that this is not a terrorist act,” Morrison told reporters in London.

