Malawi opposition rally against election ‘robbery’

LILONGWE, Malawi: About 3,000 Malawian opposition supporters marched through the capital Lilongwe Tuesday to protest alleged fraud in elections last month that returned Peter Mutharika as president. Backers of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) allege their leader Lazarus Chakwera was robbed of victory in the May 21 election, which an official count showed he lost by just 159,000 votes. The protest, which was peaceful, was the first street demonstration since the results were announced more than a week ago. Chakwera has rejected the outcome as “daylight robbery” and launched a court battle to have the result annulled on the grounds of fraud. The protestors marched from MCP headquarters about two kilometres (1.2 miles) to Capital Hill, the seat of the Malawi government, chanting anti-Mutharika slogans. The march, dubbed “For Malawi to rise, Mutharika must fall” attracted protesters dressed in the MCP´s red and green colours, bringing central Lilongwe to a standstill. MCP spokesman Eisenhower Mkaka told AFP “this is people that have been aggrieved.”