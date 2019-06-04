Trump lavished with royal pomp on state visit to UK

LONDON: Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth hailed the bonds between the United States and the United Kingdom on Monday after the U.S. president was feted with a day of pomp designed to bolster an alliance strained by discord over Brexit and China.

Trump’s interventions into Britain’s political crisis over Brexit had threatened to overshadow his state visit to London but instead the president appeared to relish the royal red carpet that his hosts laid on for him and wife Melania.

The three-day trip was cast as a chance to celebrate Britain’s “special relationship” with the United States, boost trade links in a post-Brexit world and reaffirm security cooperation ahead of the 75th anniversary of the allied D-Day landings in World War Two.

“The bond between our nations was forever sealed in that great crusade,” Trump said in a speech at the lavish banquet in his honor at Buckingham Palace.

Queen gifts Trump a Churchill book on World War Two: Queen Elizabeth gifted Donald Trump a book by Winston Churchill on World War Two whilst Melania received a specially commissioned silver box with enamel lid during the visit by the President and First Lady of the United States to Britain.

The book written by the former prime minister Winston Churchill, who led Britain during the conflict, is crimson with gold-tooled decoration to the outer cover.

Trump will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings during his three-day stay and has already been treated to a display of British royal pageantry during a banquet on Monday.

The Trumps brought the Queen a Tiffany & Co. silver and silk poppy brooch in a custom White House wood jewelry box whilst her husband Philip received a personalized Air Force One Jacket and first-edition signed autobiography by former U.S. General James Doolittle.

Donald Trump hailed Queen Elizabeth II as a “great, great woman” as the British monarch threw a lavish banquet for the US president on Monday to kick off his three-day state visit. The Trump dynasty sat down to a glittering dinner with the British royal family in the Buckingham Palace ballroom as the UK rolled out the red carpet. Both Trump and the 93-year-old sovereign praised the common bond between Britain and the United States. But the warmth was not shared all round, with mass protests planned for Tuesday, opposition political figures boycotting the banquet and the trip starting with a spat between Trump and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Trump´s visit is centred on the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the liberation of Europe in World War II. “As we honour our shared victory and heritage, we affirm the common values that will unite us long into future,” he said at the banquet. “Freedom, sovereignty, self-determination, the rule of law and reverence for the rights given to us by almighty God.” He said Queen Elizabeth was a “great, great woman... a constant symbol of these priceless traditions”, who embodied British “dignity, duty and patriotism”. Queen Elizabeth said Britain and the United States had built post-war international institutions for “nations working together to safeguard a hard-won peace”. The monarch said the two nations were united by their security, shared heritage, strong cultural links and strong economic ties. “I am confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us.”

London Mayor Sadiq calls Trump a ‘poster boy for the far-right’: London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday Donald Trump was a poster boy for far-right activists all over the world, continuing a long-running spat with the U.S. President.

“Surely we should be saying ‘listen, you know, you do realize you’re a poster-boy for the far-right movement around the world,” he told Sky News in an interview, citing Trump’s policies on Muslims and immigration centers.