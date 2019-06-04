Eid greetings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAMAAT-e-Islami acting ameer Liaqat Baloch has greeted the Muslim Ummah, especially the Pakistanis on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr. In his
message Tuesday, he said the sacred month of Ramazan had passed showering its blessings all around. He urged the faithful to extend every possible help to the deserving on Eidul Fitr. He said Eid did not mean unbridled pleasures. —Correspondent
