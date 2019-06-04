close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
June 5, 2019

Eid greetings

Lahore

 
June 5, 2019

JAMAAT-e-Islami acting ameer Liaqat Baloch has greeted the Muslim Ummah, especially the Pakistanis on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr. In his

message Tuesday, he said the sacred month of Ramazan had passed showering its blessings all around. He urged the faithful to extend every possible help to the deserving on Eidul Fitr. He said Eid did not mean unbridled pleasures. —Correspondent

