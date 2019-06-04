PML-N members to offer Eid prayers outside Kot Lakhpat prison

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Tuesday announced offering Eid prayers outside Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore, in order to express solidarity with party supremo and thrice prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz had returned to Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore after his six-week bail in Al Azizia Steel Mills case expired on May 7. The Supreme Court had turned down his request for treatment in the United Kingdom in its short order.

Local party leaders have directed activists to reach outside the prison at 7am on Wednesday.

In his message on with regard to Eidul Fitr, Nawaz wished that may Almighty Allah take Pakistan to its destination by accepting the prayers held throughout Ramzan.

"My Eid is dedicated to the poor masses, who are forced to lead their lives in misery," the PML-N supremo said.

Wishing Eid to everyone, Nawaz's daughter, Maryam, said her Eid would be on the day when her father returned home, God willing.

"After having stayed with my father in jail on the last Eid-ul-Azha, this is the first Eid I am spending without parents," she said on Twitter, adding that she was not allowed to meet her father.

Maryam said the former premier "has been spending Eid-ul-Azha, Ramzan and Eid-ul-Fitr in jail for he has committed the crime of demanding implementation of the Constitution of Pakistan".