close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
X
Xinhua
June 5, 2019

Kabul ready to observe ceasefire if Taliban do: Ghani

Top Story

X
Xinhua
June 5, 2019

KABUL: Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday expressed his government’s readiness to observe ceasefire if the Taliban outfit does.

“The government of Afghanistan is always ready to observe ceasefire but the Taliban group isn’t,” President Ghani said in his message on Eidul-Fitr. Afghan president also said that the people of Afghanistan were hopeful that the Taliban group may observe ceasefire at least on the three-day Eidul-Fitr festival, but the militant group has rejected.

President Ghani in his message also praised his security forces bravery in the fight on militants, saying the security forces were able to foil the anti-government insurgents’ vicious plans to destabilize the security and peace process.

The Taliban outfit leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada who has repeatedly rejected the government offers for talks, in his message on the eve of Eidul-Fitr, once again rejected the offer for talks with Afghan government and vowed to continue the war till the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan.

President Ghani in his message also wished happy Eidul-Fitr festival for every compatriot across the militancy-plagued Afghanistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story