Eid in KP based on lies: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s decision to celebrate Eid on June 4 and termed it an embarrassment.

Chaudhry in conversation with a private TV channel said it was impossible to see the Shawwal moon on June 3.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to celebrate Eidul Fitr today (Monday) is inappropriate.

The federal minister maintained that the decision caused humiliation and gave a perception that lies are supervised by the state itself. He affirmed that it was not possible to sight the moon on Monday.

The government does not get itself involved in sects and local disputes people are free to celebrate Eid but a religious festival should not be based upon lies.

Even Luqman al-Hakeem had no cure for ignorance. The issue of moon sighting will also be resolved eventually as the innovations of printing press, railways and loud speaker were accepted after years. “We should analyse how far we have left behind from those countries which got freedom with us.”

“Societies develop under the leadership of contemporary minds and hopefully the literate class will not remain silent over the matter. We have to reject backward mindset and wisdom and knowledge will eventually prevail in Pakistan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai claimed that the announcement of Eidul Fitr in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was made after consulting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to concerns regarding celebrating Eid after 28 Ramazan, the minister said that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee committed mistake while sighting the Ramazan moon whereas KP tried to overcome the gap and celebrated the Eid on the right day.

The decision to celebrate Eid on June 4 was taken after taking the PM on board, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that Eidul Fitr was celebrated Tuesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at official level as prayers have been offered in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, Bannu and merged districts of tribal areas.