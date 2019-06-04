Journalists’ prosperity is PM’s vision: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put in place effective measures for the well-being of journalists.

Speaking at "Meet the Press" programme here at the Lahore Press Club (LPC), she said the journalist community, particularly the Lahore Press Club, had played a vital role in the prime minister's movement against the status quo and bringing about a real change in the country.

Dr Firdous said she started her political career from Lahore and the LPC had always supported her social welfare initiatives and the struggle for women rights.

The LPC's administration deserves full appreciation for working round the clock for the betterment of journalist community, she said.

She said during the last 10 years, the rulers did nothing and spent most of development funds on a few cities, ignoring other regions but the PTI government was paying a special attention to progress and uplift of the marginalized areas.

She said restructuring of some national institutions was required.

She said it was the prime minister’s agenda to bring reforms in institutions to enhance their performance.

Dr Firdous said when she assumed the charge of her office, the employees of various attached departments of the Information Ministry were protesting for resolution of their demands.

She held a dialogue with the employees and accepted their genuine demands. She also resolved the pension issue of retired employees of Pakistan Television (PTV).

A mechanism, she said, was being evolved to resolve the issues being faced by departments including the PTV, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Press Information Department.

“Public-private partnership should be promoted for enhancing and evaluating performance of departments. The interim wage board for journalists would be implemented after Eidul Fitr while a permanent wage board would be formulated with the consultation of all the stakeholders soon. A new policy would also be evolved to merge current media policy and advertisement policy into a single document for linking the advertisements of media houses given by the government with the salaries of their employees,” she added.

The new media policy, she said, would help minimize the gap in salaries of employees of same organization.

To a question about the health security of LPC members, she said cards would be issued to the LPC members under "Sehat Insaf Cards" programme and she had already discussed it with the Punjab government.

The LPC administration should submit a list of its members as early as possible so that the journalists could be registered in the programme.

The special assistant said steps were also being taken to restore the news agencies and monetary grants of the press clubs.

“Everyone should respect the elected representatives, particularly the prime minister in view of the nature of his office, she said.

Dr Firdous said she was there (LPC) on the directions of prime minister as the progress and prosperity of the journalists was his vision.

To a query about journalists' quota in the Prime Minister Housing Programme, she said a mechanism would be devised to provide shelter to the working journalists under the programme.

To a query about Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry's comments on a senior journalist, she said, "We are members of a family and no one should pass comments on the personal life of anyone. Misunderstandings between them would be resolved soon,” she assured.

To another question, Dr Firdous said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz wanted to change the jail code of conduct as per her own wishes, which was not possible.

The government would not allow anyone to break the rules and code of conduct of the jail, she said, adding that reforms should also be introduced in the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, as there was a huge communication between the central and provincial committees.

There’s a need for coordination between the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and the Science and Technology Department for moon sighting, she added.

To another query, She said PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif should have come back in time to celebrate Eidul Fitr with the opposition leadership.

The opposition members should participate in the National Assembly's budget session and give their recommendations for the betterment of the masses.

To a question, she said the government acting upon some complaints had filed a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) as per the Constitution, and it would decide the matter.