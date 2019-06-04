IBC wants withdrawal of reference against Justice Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) has demanded that the government withdraw the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

An IBC meeting was held the other day with Vice Chairman Haroonur Rasheed in the chair. Islamabad High Court and Islamabad Bar Association representatives attended the meeting. The meeting passed a resolution in favour of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and asked the government to avoid such references.

In a statement, the Islamabad Bar Council said honourable judges are being put under pressure by filing references against them. Conspiracies from the top are equal to affecting the freedom of judiciary. The IBC vowed to fully participate in the meetings of the Pakistan Bar Council on June 8 and 9.