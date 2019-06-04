Madrassa reforms is still a broken dream

KARACHI: For two decades, the Pakistani authorities have been trying to regulate madrasas under the federal education ministry but no success has so far been achieved in this regard as the key problems of the allocation of funds to madrasas, their curriculum and the legal status of madrasa certification are yet to be addressed.

The fault apparently lies with the government as the madrasas’ bodies of the country are willing to be regulated. The largest association of seminaries in the country, the Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP), which was established in 2005, has called for mainstreaming the madrasas in the country.

In 2010, the ITMP signed an agreement with the government on behalf of its five constituent boards, the Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia, the Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Ahl-e-Sunnat, the Rabita-ul-Madaris Al-Islamia, the Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al-Salfia and the Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al-Shia.