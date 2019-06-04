Climbers who died on Indian peak took path without permission

PITHORAGARH, India: Eight climbers feared to have died on a Himalayan mountain took an untested route without permission and retrieving their bodies will be a high-risk operation, Indian officials said Tuesday.

Five bodies have been spotted on the slopes of India's second highest mountain, Nanda Devi, but rescuers say it could take days to get them down.

Experienced British climber Martin Moran led three other Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on the expedition that officials said had permission to scale Nanda Devi´s eastern peak.

But Moran´s expedition company announced on Facebook on May 22 after reaching a second base camp that they planned to attempt "an unclimbed peak" 6,477 metres (21,250 feet) high.

"This mountain range is more difficult to scale than Mount Everest. They knowingly risked their lives after changing their plans without informing the authorities," an official involved in the operation told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"The permission was granted for Nanda Devi east, and any diversion is illegal. We were completely unaware of their changed plan and that turned fatal," he said.

Authorities will have to organise "a very high-risk and high-altitude operation" to retrieve the bodies, Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, told.