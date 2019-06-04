close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
ICC
Icc-cricket.com
June 5, 2019

Archer, Roy found guilty of breaching ICC code

Sports

ICC
Icc-cricket.com
June 5, 2019

NOTTINGHAM: England’s Jofra Archer and Jason Roy have each been fined 15 per cent of their match fee for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday. Whilst Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been fined for a minor over rate offence in the same game.

Roy was found to have breached Article 2.3 ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match. One demerit point has also been added to Roy’s disciplinary record. The incident occurred during the 14th over of Pakistan’s innings when Roy used an audible obscenity after misfielding which was clearly heard by the umpires.

Archer was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision.The incident occurred in the 27th over of Pakistan’s innings, when Archer showed obvious dissent following a wide delivery. One demerit point has also been added to the disciplinary record of Archer.

Sarfaraz was fined 20 per cent of his match fee whilst his team-mates were fined 10 per cent each following a minor over rate breach after Pakistan were ruled to be one over short of their target.

All three players admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. —

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports