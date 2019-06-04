Seven killed in Myanmar monastery shelling

YANGON: Seven people were killed when artillery rounds slammed into a monastery where they were sheltering from firefights between military and insurgent forces in Myanmar´s Rakhine state, witnesses said Tuesday.

The military has deployed thousands of troops to the western state, where it is locked in bloody battles with Arakan Army (AA) rebels fighting for more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

Clashes are heating up in the same area where the military drove out 740,000 Rohingya Muslims in a 2017 campaign UN investigators have said amounted to genocide.

On Monday morning, fighting engulfed the village of Sapa Htar in northern Rakhine state´s Minbya township, village leader Myo Kyaw Aung told AFP by phone Tuesday.

He described how villagers took refuge in the local monastery after artillery fire hit several homes.