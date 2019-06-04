Sudan military ruler calls for elections within nine months

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHARTOUM: Sudan's army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Tuesday the country´s military rulers had decided to cancel what they had previously agreed with protesters about the country´s transition and called for elections within nine months.
It came the after Sudan's military forcefully broke up a weeks-long sit-in outside Khartoum´s army headquarters calling on the country´s ruling generals to hand over to civilian rule, leaving more than 30 dead.
"The Military council decides on the following: cancelling what was agreed on and stopping negotiating with the Alliance for Freedom and Change, and to call for general elections within a period not exceeding nine months," Burhan said in a statement.
KHARTOUM: Sudan's army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Tuesday the country´s military rulers had decided to cancel what they had previously agreed with protesters about the country´s transition and called for elections within nine months.
It came the after Sudan's military forcefully broke up a weeks-long sit-in outside Khartoum´s army headquarters calling on the country´s ruling generals to hand over to civilian rule, leaving more than 30 dead.
"The Military council decides on the following: cancelling what was agreed on and stopping negotiating with the Alliance for Freedom and Change, and to call for general elections within a period not exceeding nine months," Burhan said in a statement.