Sudan military ruler calls for elections within nine months

KHARTOUM: Sudan's army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Tuesday the country´s military rulers had decided to cancel what they had previously agreed with protesters about the country´s transition and called for elections within nine months.

It came the after Sudan's military forcefully broke up a weeks-long sit-in outside Khartoum´s army headquarters calling on the country´s ruling generals to hand over to civilian rule, leaving more than 30 dead.

"The Military council decides on the following: cancelling what was agreed on and stopping negotiating with the Alliance for Freedom and Change, and to call for general elections within a period not exceeding nine months," Burhan said in a statement.