Steyn out of Cricket World Cup

LONDON: South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the World Cup with a shoulder injury, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.
The International Cricket Council said in a statement that it had approved pace bowler Beuran Hendricks as a replacement for Steyn for the remainder of the tournament. “Bowler Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future,” said the ICC statement.
