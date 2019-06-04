close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 5, 2019

Steyn out of Cricket World Cup

Sports

AFP
June 5, 2019

LONDON: South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the World Cup with a shoulder injury, tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council said in a statement that it had approved pace bowler Beuran Hendricks as a replacement for Steyn for the remainder of the tournament. “Bowler Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future,” said the ICC statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports