Jehanzaib claims Ramazan Golf title

LAHORE: Jehanzaib Khan excelled in the final segment of the three-segment Royal Palm Ramazan Rose Bowl Golf Tournament 2019 that concluded here at the Royal Palm Golf Course. Jehanzaib compiled an aggregate score of net 65 which fetched him the tournament title for the year 2019.

In the allied events Faisal Sayid had the honour of winning the first gross with a score of gross 82. Shahid Abbas acquired the second gross spot.