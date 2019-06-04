close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

Ashraf announces $10,000 for Pak WC victory

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

LAHORE: Former Chairman PCB Nasim Ashraf has announced prize amounting to US 10,000 dollars for Pakistan winning World Cup.

According to a TV Channel while announcing 10000 dollars prize on Pakistan success in World Cup this amount is for the encouragement of Pakistan cricket team. He said there should be no excessive criticism and taunting on the defeat of national cricket team but we should boost morale of our team.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports