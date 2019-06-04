Ashraf announces $10,000 for Pak WC victory

LAHORE: Former Chairman PCB Nasim Ashraf has announced prize amounting to US 10,000 dollars for Pakistan winning World Cup.

According to a TV Channel while announcing 10000 dollars prize on Pakistan success in World Cup this amount is for the encouragement of Pakistan cricket team. He said there should be no excessive criticism and taunting on the defeat of national cricket team but we should boost morale of our team.