What a wonderful win for Pakistan: Richards

LAHORE: West Indies legendary batsman Sir Vivian Richards said the Pakistan team had cleared all doubts after their win against England. Pakistan beat tournament favourites England by 14 runs in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. “What a wonderful win for Pakistan. I know for sure that there were a lot of doubts today. To beat the favourites I think is a magnificent win for Pakistan especially the way in which they played against the West Indies,” Richards said in a video posted on his Twitter account. Vivian Richards also congratulated Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. “Let me take this opportunity to say to my PSL captain and the Quetta Gladiators captain, Sarfraz well done brother.” West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle also congratulated Pakistan over the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 win over England on Monday.