Two main Cup races tomorrow

LAHORE: Festival Cup and Eid Milan Cup are the races that will make the coming Thursday, June 6, a day of carnival at the Lahore Race Club.

The activity at the club will start at 6.30 pm and in all seven races will be held during the evening in which five races are Dear Creek Plates.

In the Festival Cup all the focus is on Abdullah Princess and in Eld Milan Cup the bet is on Raat Ke Rani for first place. Apart from the seventh race which is the Eid Milan Cup, which is of 1200 metres all of the other races are of 900 metres distance. Races from first to sixth are of class VII but of different divisions while the last race which is a cup race is of class VI. Both the cup races have a field of seven horses.

The evening will start with Dear Creek plate which has Good Action favourite for win, for place Aya Darwaish and Turab Prince is on fluke. The other participants are I Am Sorry, Tell Me, Lovey Dovey, Accu Check, Pin Point, Zil Prince, Princess Poma, Nevada, Dancing Beauty, Naveed Choice and Zahid Love.

In the second race favourite for win is, place, and fluke and others in the race, are Chota Sayeen, Malangni Aie, Meri Sahiba, Full Moon, Secret of Life, Bau Jee, Bholi Bhali, Ravi Choice, Noor-e-Sehar, Red Boy, Lovely Poma, Aie Muskan.

In the third race favourite for win is Victory Free, place Neeli De Malika and fluke Rashk-e-Qamar and others in the race, are One Man Show, Sweet Golden, Helena, Nice Moon and Nice One.

In the fourth race favourite for win is Lahori Sayeen, place Vegas and fluke Titli and others in the race, are Mehrbani, Mohallay Dar, Fakhr-e-Golra, Miss Ravi Road, Punjab Prince, Lucky Time, Khurram The Great, Justice Lady, Gambler Boy, Jan-e-Fida and Dil Da Badshah.

In the fifth race race favourite for win is Missing My Love, place Natalia and fluke Dream Secret and others in the race, are Abbas Princess, Banjo, Race The Moon, Punjabi Munda, Dimple, Thal Da Badshah, Serene One, Big Foot, User, Best Terms and Jharra.

In the sixth Festival Cup race favourite for win is Abdullah Princess, place Wali Choice and fluke Four Chaar Hai and others in the race are Lorenzo, Kastoori, , Miss Mohni Road and Tiger Jet.

The seventh Eid Milan Cup race favourite for win is Raat Ki Rani, place Khan Jan and fluke Malik’s Love and others in the race, are Right Approach, Legacy, One Four Seven and Keep It Up.