Cricket team wins kudos

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and ISPR DG Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor congratulated the Pakistan team on their win against England in the World Cup match on Monday.

Imran congratulated the Pakistani cricket team for finally securing a victory by beating England by 14 runs, saying that he is happy they came "back into form after a poor start in the warm-up matches and the first WC match".

"You have the talent, all you need is self-belief that you can go all the way," Imran added.

President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated the cricket team. The President tweeted: “Congratulations Pakistan. Well done. Played like a good team.”

Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor praised the team.

He tweeted: “Congrats team Pakistan. Well played. Best of luck for next. Eid Mubarak too," he wrote, tagging the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and team captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif also congratulated the cricket team.

"Congratulations team Pakistan! A brilliant victory & a great match of cricket," he wrote.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz lauded the team. "Well done Green Shirts," she wrote.