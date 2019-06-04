Homeowner accuses Hayatabad Police of highhandedness

PESHAWAR: A former media trainer has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and police high-ups to take action against the cops from the Hayatabad Police Station who raided her house and handed over the upper portion of her residence to another person with whom she had a property dispute. Talking to reporters at the Peshawar Press Club, Shazia Gul, wife of Taj Gul, alleged that the SHO of Hayatabad Police Station, Kamran Marwat along with other officials raided her house on June 2 and took the security system and mobile phone in his custody. She alleged that the cops handed over the upper portion of her house to Dr Qaiser Khan with whom she had a dispute and the case was being heard by the Peshawar High Court. Shazia Gul claimed that Dr Qaiser Khan has not obtained any court orders because the case of her property was still pending in the court. She alleged that the Hayatabad Police always supported the oppressors. “The cops confined me in the lower portion of my house located in Hayatabad Phase-III,” she added. Shazia Gul said her husband was abroad and she was living with her nephew. The former media trainer complained that the police also refused to register her case. She asked the government and police authorities to take action against the SHO in question and provide her justice.