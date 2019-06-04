CM for safety of swings

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered safety of swings at parks and other recreational places. In a statement on Tuesday. he said local administrations should ensure implementation of the devised security plan before permitting swings to operate. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Dr Waseem Akhtar. In a condolence message, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.