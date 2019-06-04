Hospitals to remain on high alert during Eid holidays

KARACHI: The emergency departments of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) as well as the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre would function during the Eid holidays. An official of the Sindh Health Department has said doctors and paramedics would remain on duty 24 hours at the emergency departments of these hospitals and provide round-the-clock health services in case of emergencies. In case of heart-related emergencies, people can visit the chest pain units and the emergency department of the NICVD. Similarly, in case of serious emergencies requiring surgeries or immediate hospitalisation, people can visit the JPMC, CHK, ASH and the Trauma Centre. The spokesperson said the emergency department of the NICH would also remain on high alert, and in case of emergencies, senior paediatricians and surgeons can be called for children in need. “Teams of senior and experienced doctors, surgeons, paramedics and nurses would remain alert throughout the week at the major tertiary-care hospitals in Sindh, including Karachi, to deal with any health emergency or individual cases.”