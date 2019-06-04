close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
June 5, 2019

Sanjrani stresses need for unity, brotherhood among Muslims

National

A
APP
June 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani stressed the need to further promote unity and brotherhood among the Muslims. He expressed these views Tuesday during a telephonic conversation with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, chairman Senate of Oman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al Manthri and Qatar“We have to form a joint strategy according to spirit of Islam to ensure peace in the world particularly in the Islamic states,” he added.

