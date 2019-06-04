close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

Shahbaz greets nation on Eid

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2019

LAHORE: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has felicitated the nation on the eve of the Eidul Fitr besides praying for the entire Muslim Ummah.

In his message, he paid tribute to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and prayed for his early release from jail. The opposition leader said political prisoners must be credited for their contribution to democracy and stressed that political victimization must end for good.

Shahbaz expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir, Palestine and stated unless they are liberated, the joys of Eid are incomplete.

