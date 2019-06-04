close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
June 5, 2019

Over 12 injured in road accident

National

June 5, 2019

KHANEWAL: More than twelve people sustained injuries when a bus rammed into a tree near Daha Chowk, Khanewal on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus was heading towards Lahore from Multan and near Daha Chowk Khanewal it hit a tree, leaving more than twelve passengers wounded.

Rescue-1122 staff provided first aid to passengers who suffered minor injuries and shifted to Civil Hospital Khanewal to those who were injured critically. Some of the injured are identifies as Muhammad Akram of Chunian, Zafar Iqbal of Kamalia, Tanvir Ahmed of Pind Dadan Khan, Wahab of Lahore, Muhammad Anwar of Kasur and Abdul Qadir of Okara.

