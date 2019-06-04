Governor Sarwar, CM Buzdar urge unity, work for betterment of society

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Mubammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the nation on Eidul Fitr.

The governor said that ‘we should exhibit unity and collectively work towards the betterment of society by forgetting our differences and disputes.’ In his message on Eidul Fitr, he said, “We must remember our brave soldiers and army personnels who have sacrificed their lives to protect our motherland in our prayers.

Felicitations of Eid would be incomplete without including labourers, under-privileged and orphans.” Sarwar said, “Today we have to reinvigorate our struggle for the glory of Islam and the protection of our motherland. We also have to remember our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the honour and protection of our motherland.

Pakistan is not mere a piece of land, this is the manifestation of the thought of Iqbal, struggle of Quaid, sacrifices of Millions, continuity of democracy, rule of law and uprightness of the values of Islam.”

He also said that we all have to struggle and pray for the progress, prosperity, integrity, brotherhood and peacefulness of this country on this auspicious occasion of love, joy, affection and brotherhChief Minister Buzdar congratulated nation on sighting of Eid-ul-Fitr Moon. The CM said that Eidul Fitr is a great gift of Allah Almighty for the Muslims after spending one month in offering religious prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

“The essence of Eidul Fitr lies in making common man part and parcel of our happinesses. Caring for others needs and wants is the basis of Islam,” the CM said, adding that the families of brave soldiers of Pakistan who laid down their lives for the sake of establishing peace and safeguarding our motherland should also be remembered on this occasion. The day of Eidul Fitr gives the message of love, sacrifice and unity. The Chief Minister said that we all have to overlook personal differences and work together for the sake of our sacred country.