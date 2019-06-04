PIMS receives over 3,000 accident cases in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has received over 3000 cases of road traffic accidents in the holy month of Ramazan at its emergency department though majority of victims were with mild to moderate injuries.

Data provided by the PIMS administration reveals that as many as 35 traffic accidents victims underwent major surgeries at the emergency department during Ramazan having bone and brain injuries.

Most of the victims were discharged after providing first aid treatment generally with antibiotics and pain killers however well over 300 victims reached hospital with different bone fractures and they were applied plasters in emergency.

The Executive Director at PIMS Dr. Raja Amjad had to depute extra staff from general surgery, orthopaedic, neurosurgery and plastic surgery departments in emergency departments for adults and children to cater to the needs of patients properly.

According to PIMS spokesman, additional quantity of pain killers and antibiotics was provided to the emergency departments and the same special arrangements are being made for Eidul Fitr holidays to provide up to the mark services to patients in emergency.

Most of the accident cases were taken to PIMS from different areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad who met with accidents on highways and motorways.

The Ed PIMS has already approved names of professors and doctors on call in case of any bigger emergencies on Eid days particularly involving patients suffering from hepatitis, diabetic complications, liver cancer, heart and stomach problems, infections and accident cases. All kinds of drugs and instruments that may be needed in emergency have already been arranged at the main operation theatres, said the PIMS spokesman.