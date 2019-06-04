Lawyer commits ‘suicide’ in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: A lawyer Tuesday committed ‘suicide’ by jumping into a canal. Abdul Hanan Khan advocate was moving in a car with his colleague lawyer and when they reached near Chak Mor Singh bridge, he came out of the vehicle and jumped into the canal and drowned.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Tuesday. Muhammad Zahid, 30, was moving on a motorcycle on Sahiwal Road and when he reached near Chak Haripur a speeding truck hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

POWER, GAS OUTAGES IRK CITIZENS: Locals faced troubles in the absence of electricity and gas in their areas on Tuesday. Citizens were exposed to power loadshedding of many hours in severe hot season. The elderly, children, patients and animals were without water because of power load shedding. Their troubles exacerbated when gas was alsoabsent and they were incapable of even preparing meal at the time of Sehr and Iftar. The locals urged relevant higher authorities to look into the matter.