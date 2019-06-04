Security tightened

FAISALABAD: Police have taken all security measures as the nation is celebrating the Eidul Fitr today with religious zeal and fervour. The police have set up pickets on various roads of the city to check motorists and others to avoid any untoward incident on teh occasion of teh Eidul Fitr. The police have installed walk through gates and checking peopl with metel detectors outside teh all mosques and other places. Meanwhile, th Eid shopping has gained momentum as a huge rush has been witnessed on the city roads on Tuesday.