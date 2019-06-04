Robbers kill man

GUJRANWALA: Robbers Tuesday shot dead a man over putting up resistance during a dacoity bid in the area of Aroop. Rafique Mehar was sleeping at his wooden warehouse when some bandits barged in and snatched cash from him. They shot him dead when he resisted them. Aroop police have registered a case.

EID TODAY: Like other parts of the county, Eid is being celebrated in Gujranwala today (Wednesday) with religious zeal. The district administration and police have completed their arrangements regarding security and cleanliness. Solid waste management and municipal corporation staff have completed cleanliness work outside all mosques and Eidgahs. The police have completed security arrangements to provide security to citizens. Some 4,500 police officers and officials would perform duties at mosques, Eidgahs and other important places. Talking to reporters, CPO Dr Moeen Masood said walk through gates and CCTV cameras had been installed outside mosques while checkposts at entrance and exit routes of the district had also been established.