350 teams made to clean city on Eid

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Tuesday said some 350 teams were constituted in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees for cleanliness during Eid.

Talking to reporters, the DC said Chief Officers would monitor the cleanliness drive and teams would keep the routes of main mosques, streets, parks and graveyards clean. The DC visited different areas and reviewed steps in connection with the cleanliness drive. Chief of Municipal Corporation Akhlaq Ahmed was also present on the occasion. The DC said the 350 teams earlier performed their duties in Municipal Corporation Gujrat, Municipal Committee Kharian, Sarai Alamgir, Lalamusa, Dinga, Kunja and Jalalpur Jattan. The DC said relevant officers would also monitor the drive. He said no lapse in the process of cleanliness would be tolerated.

Eid timing: The faithful will offer Eid prayer at the following timing.

6am: Jamia Masjid Rehmania Ahle Hadith Committee Road.

6:30am: Jamia Masjid Razzaqia, Jamia Masjid Tauheed-o-Risalat, Jamia Masjid Madni Mohallah Qasba, Jamia Masjid Ghousia GT Road.

7am: Jamia Masjid Railway Road, Tharawali Jamia Masjid, Jamia Masjid Raza-e-Mustafa, Jamia Masjid Al Fazl, Jamia Masjid Mehria Muhammadia Qasba Road, Jamia Masjid Nasirul Quran, Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Ansar Chiraghpura.

7:30am: Main Eidgah, Jamia Masjid Lal, Jamia Masjid Qutbi, Jamia Masjid Muhammadi, Jamia Masjid Aulia, Jamia Masjid Ghousia Azam Nagar, Jamia Masjid Anwar-e-Shamsia, Jamia Masjid Railway Colony Locoshed.

7:45am: Jamia Masjid Abuzar Ghaffari.

8am: Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Madina, Jamia MasjidBilal, Jamia Masjid Qadria Rizvia Main Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Ya-Rasool Allah Dulanwala.