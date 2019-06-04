Troops, youth clash in IHK

SRINAGAR: In Held Kashmir clashes erupted during a cordon and search operation in Tarigam village of Kulgam district after groups of youth poured into streets and pelted stones on the forces taking part in the operation. The forces fired pellets and teargas shells on the protesting youth. Several young people were injured in firing by the troops. However, the operation was called off as a result of stiff resistance by the local youth. Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of two martyred youth in their native villages in Kulgam district. The youth Firdous Ahmad Butt and Sajjad Ahmad were martyred when Indian troops opened fire on their vehicle in Moolu Chitragam area of Shopian district Sunday. After multiple rounds of funeral prayers, the martyrs were laid to rest in their respective ancestral graveyards amid pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. Some mujahideen appeared during the funeral prayers of Sajjad and offered him a gun salute.