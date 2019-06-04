PTM-security forces clash

BANNU: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here dismissed the plea for extension in physical remand of MNA Ali Wazir, in a case pertaining to the recent clash between Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and security forces. The court was hearing a case related to the clash in which three people were killed and five soldiers were injured. Following the hearing, Wazir was transferred to Peshawar Central jail. Earlier, the ATC had granted eight-day physical remand of the MNA to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in the case. Last month, PTM protesters as a group, led by Mohsin Javed (Dawar) and Ali Wazir allegedly assaulted Kharqamar check-post, Boyya, in North Waziristan tribal district. Wazir was arrested for provoking protestors to attack the check-post and subsequently presented before a local court in Bannu. Ali Wazir’s medical checkup was also conducted at District Headquarters Hospital.