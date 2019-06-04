Zverev happy for Tsitsipas to steal spotlight

PARIS: Alexander Zverev would be overjoyed to finally win a maiden Grand Slam title but just as happy to see rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas also claim a first major.

For so long the poster boy of the widely-hyped ‘NextGen’, but desperately uncomfortable with the burden of expectation, the 22-year-old German has seen Greek rival Tsitsipas edge him out of the spotlight. “The best thing that could have happened for me is how good Tsitsipas’ clay court season was,” said Zverev. “I actually do believe that. I’m happy for him.”

Tsitsipas, two years Zverev’s junior, was seeded sixth at Roland Garros but his hopes of making a second successive last-eight at the majors ended in an epic five-hour defeat by 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

Zverev, on the other hand, has made it through to a second successive quarter-final in Paris and will face world number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday. However, he has yet to get past the last-eight at a Slam while Tsitsipas raced to the semi-finals at the Australian Open in January, beating Roger Federer on the way.

It took Tsitsipas nine appearances to reach his first Slam quarter-final — Zverev needed 15. “He can be proud. He is a new superstar all of a sudden. And for me, it was actually quite a nice thing that not all of the attention of the kind of ‘NextGen’ thing is only going my way.”