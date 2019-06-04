Pakistan team offer Eid prayers in Nottingham

Ag AFP

NOTTINGHAM/SOUTHAMPTON: The Pakistan cricket team offered their Eid prayers at a mosque in Nottingham on Tuesday, while South African cricketers Imran Tahir and Hashim Amla, accompanied with Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar, attended prayers at a Southampton mosque.

According to Geo News, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed did not celebrate Eid with the team as he travelled to Bradford to visit relatives. Pakistan were to leave for Bristol later on Tuesday where they will play Sri Lanka on June 7 (Friday).

Players, while talking to Geo News, wished everyone Eid Mubarak and requested fans to keep praying for the team throughout the World Cup.

Meanwhile, South Africa cricketers Hashim Amla and Imran Tahir attended Eid prayers at a Southampton mosque ahead of their team’s crucial World Cup clash against India. The two players were warmly greeted by fellow worshippers, with selfie-seekers making a beeline to grab a photo with them.

Both players are veterans in the South Africa side, who have lost their two opening matches at the World Cup in England and Wales. The 40-year-old Tahir, a Pakistan-born leg-spinner, is set to quit one-day-internationals after the tournament.

Top-order batsman Amla, 36, missed the team’s second World Cup game against Bangladesh on Sunday after being hit on the head in the tournament opener

against England. Pakistani umpire Dar, a member of the elite panel of ICC umpires, also accompanied the players for Eid prayers.